This Pic Of Mahesh Babu With Daughter Sitara Is All About 'Shades Of Love'

If Namrata Shirodkar's latest Instagram entry doesn't make you smile, we don't know what will. In case you are wondering what's so special about her post, we must tell you that it features her superstar husband Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara. In her post, the Bride And Prejudice actress did not reveal when or where the picture was taken, but we can't overlook the fact that it is simply adorable. In the photograph, Mahesh Babu can be seen flashing an ear-to-ear grin as little Sitara stands wrapping her arms around him. She accompanied the post with a caption that read, "Shades of love. Happy mornings to all."

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu shared a similar picture on his Instagram profile on Sunday and he wrote: "Situpapa... My baby bundle." How cute is this picture! Take a look first, you can thank us later:

Sitara is the daughter of Namrata Shirodkar and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Other than Sitara, the couple are also parents to a son named Gautham. Namrata Shirodkar, actress and a former beauty queen, Mahesh Babu met on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi. The couple got married the same year.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally's action drama Maharshi, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh The film released in May this year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.

He will next be seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is a high-octane Telugu action film which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also features Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in January next year.

