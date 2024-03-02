This Pic Of Chamkila Squad Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman, Imtiaz Ali Is Viral

Image instagrammed by Parineeti's fanpage. (courtesy: Pariinspired- Ambika)

Amar Singh Chamkila, a film based on the true story of Punjab's singing sensation, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, is set to release on Netflix. A picture from the recent Netflix press conference, in which the cast and the director (Imtiaz Ali) and the composer (AR Rahman) were present, went viral. The picture was shared by a fan page dedicated to Parineeti Chopra. In the picture, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman, Imtiaz Ali can be seen adorably posing for a gropfie (group selfie). Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the titular character in the film, can be seen showing thumbs up in the picture. Sharing the picture, the fan page wrote, "CHAM CHAM..Chamkila - Amarjot." Take a look:

At the press conference, Parineeti rocked an all-black look while Diljit Dosanjh sported a black jacket over a white shirt. They posed for the shutterbugs together. Take a look:

On Thursday, Netflix India announced a bunch of films and series that will release on the streaming giant. Amar Singh Chamkila is one of them. The first song from the film Ishq Mitaye was also released on that day. The song encapsulates the rise of the 80s singer duo Chamkila and his partner, later wife Amarjot Kaur. The song was shared by the film's lead pair Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra on their respectve Instagram feeds. The caption alongside the post read, "Mere agge duniya ka rang saara fikka, Apne lahu se hi lagaaya maine tikka..main hoon panjab." Take a look:

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film is slated to release in April 12 on streaming giant Netflix. Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman have earlier worked together in films like Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha.