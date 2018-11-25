This Pic Of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao And Azad, Dressed As Asterix Characters Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao and Azad. (Image courtesy: _aamirkhan)

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Azad are giving us major family goals and how. Well, for those who don't know, we are referring to the latest series of pictures posted by Aamir Khan on social media and we must tell you that the cute can't even begin to describe them. BTW, did we tell you that Aamir, Kiran and Azad can be seen dressed up as the characters of the famous French comics Asterix. Yes! You read that right. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao managed to take some time of their busy schedules and decided to dress up as Obelix and Getafix, respectively, while Azad made for a super cute Asterix. However, it will be difficult to say if it we liked Aamir and Kiran's OTT costumes more or Azad's cute expressions. Needless to say, Aamir's Instafam loved the picture and the 62,000 likes on the picture prove that.

Take a look at the picture here:

"Obelix waits in line for the magic potion, while Asterix is drinking his dose," wrote Aamir Khan. So cute!

If you think these pictures are cute, here are some more. Take a look, you can thank us later.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Aamir Khan can be termed as a social media recluse and is not quite active on social media but the Thugs Of Hindostan actor makes a few exceptions and we simply love it when he does. Remember, how Aamir treated his fans to an oh-so-adorable picture of Azad, in which he could be seen curled up in his mother's arms, a few months ago. This is what we are talking about:

Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao got married in the year 2005 and their son Azad Rao Khan was born in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta and the couple got divorced in 2002. Reena and Aamir are parents to daughter Ira and son Junaid.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.