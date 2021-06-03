This Not-Shah Rukh Khan Will Make You Rub Your Eyes In Disbelief. See Pics And Videos

Ibrahim Qadri also appears to be a Shah Rukh Khan fan (courtesy ibrahim__qadri)

Hello there, Shah Rukh Khan... oh wait, that's not him. We found Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike and trust us when we say this - he is the true heir to Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger throne. An actor named Ibrahim Qadri, who has a fan following of over 4.2 lakh on Instagram, will make you do a double take with his uncanny resemblance to the 55-year-old Khan. It appears, Ibrahim Qadri is quite popular as Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike in local circle and also does shows and events as the actor's double. Ibrahim Qadri has styled his look in typical Shah Rukh Khan manner, complete with the actor's signature round sunglasses. In most of his Instagram posts, Ibrahim Qadri is dressed like Shah Rukh's onscreen avatars.

Ibrahim Qadri even posts videos set to songs from Shah Rukh Khan's films. Here, take a look. Will the real Shah Rukh Khan stand up, please?

In 2015, a lookalike of Shah Rukh Khan sent fans into a tizzy at the IIFA Awards in Kuala Lampur. Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan base in Malayasia, where Bollywood films regularly play to packed theatres.

The following year, the Internet thought a social media comedian, the face behind "Pammi Aunty" videos - actor-model Ssumier S Pasricha - looks very much like Shah Rukh Khan.

In the age of social media, fans have tracked down lookalikes of stars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, among other celebs. Actress Sneha Ullal recently trended a great deal for her uncanny resemblance with Aishwarya in a black and white photo she posted.