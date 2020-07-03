This Is When Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi Will Release On Prime Video

Vidya Balan in a still from the teaser (courtesy vidya_balan)

Highlights Vidya Balan plays the titular role in 'Shakuntala Devi'

"Experience the story of an extraordinary mind!" Vidya Balan wrote

She made the announcement with a quirky video

Eagerly waiting for Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi? You won't have to wait too long. The 41-year-old actress, who plays the titular role in the biopic of late mathematician Shakuntala Devi, dropped the big news about the film's release date. Shakuntala Devi, which was earlier roped in for an OTT release on Amazon Prime, will have a world premiere on July 31. Book the date! "Experience the story of an extraordinary mind!" Vidya Balan wrote while sharing the date on Twitter, which was accompanied by a quirky teaser. In the teaser, Vidya Balan can be seen doing mathematical calculations in the blink of an eye only to arrive at one number repeatedly - 31072020, which is basically the release date of the film - 31.07.2020. "Kya hua? Computer ne abhi tak jawab nahi diya?" Vidya says in the video.

Here's her tweet, take a look:

The film was previously scheduled to hit screens on May 8 but was postponed because of the nationwide lockdown. A week after the film's original release date, Vidya Balan made the announcement about the film's digital release and said: "Delighted to announce that you will get to see Shakuntala Devi very soon on Prime Video with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times."

Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra as Vidya Balan's onscreen daughter. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

Shakuntala Devi is a biopic of mathematician Shakuntala Devi was called the "human computer" for her impressive ability to solve complex calculations quickly. Shakuntala Devi excelled in the field of mathematics and earned a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records.