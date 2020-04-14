This Is What 'Never Ceased To Amaze' Namrata Shirodkar

Sitara, from the video shared by Namrata Shirodkar . (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar's throwback pictures featuring her family are getting cuter by the day. The 48-year-old actress has taken up a daily routine of posting one throwback memory each day on her Instagram picture. On Tuesday, Namrata took a trip down the memory lane and came back with an adorable video featuring a pint-sized Sitara singing in the car. In the video, baby Sitara can be seen matching her lips to a song playing in the car. Sharing the super cute video, Namrata wrote, "Her sense of rhythm never ceased to amaze me even then. One for each day." Making a reference to the nationwide lockdown being extended, Namrata wrote, "Extended lockdown !! Difficult but more than required!! The only way forward !! This may bring a smile and make you happy !! As it did for me." She also added the hashtags "stay home" and "quarantine" to her post. Take a look:

On Saturday, Namrata shared a super cute picture of herself with baby Sitara, where Sitara can be seen engrossed in examining mama Namrata's earring. "One for each day. My earring caught the attention of this 2-year-old and that was the end of a perfectly beautiful day! She couldn't see the end of it till the music started and off she went. Location, Aagadu song shoot Aaja Saroja," wrote Namrata. Take a look:

Namrata was crowned the Miss India in the year 1993. She met Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu on the sets of the film Vamsi in 2005 and got married to him in the same year. Namrata and Mahesh are parents to 7-year-old Sitara and 13-year-old Gautham.