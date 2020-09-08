This Is What Anil Kapoor's Happy Place Looks Like These Days. See Pics

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anilkapoor)

Anil Kapoor shared a glimpse of his happy place in his latest Twitter post on Tuesday and he described it as "magical." The 63-year-old actor, who is currently in Alibaug (going by his recent posts), shared a few happy pictures of himself from the beach and he wrote: "There's something magical about watching the sunset by the sea." He added the hashtags #sunsetdiaries and #goldenhour to his post. Anil Kapoor began the week by sharing a video of himself from Alibaug ( which he visited after 20 long years) and he wrote: "Walking off the Monday blues."

See Anil Kapoor's posts here:

Over the weekend, Anil Kapoor shared a picture perfect post on social media. Anil Kapoor, dressed in a white shirt and blue denims, could be seen happily posing at the beach. "It's been 20 years... #HelloAlibaug," he wrote in his caption. ICYMI, take a look at the post here:

Anil Kapoor frequently features in headlines for his fitness regime. The actor, who has quite a bit of reputation as a fitness enthusiast, often shares pictures from his home work out sessions on Instagram. Sharing a picture last month, Anil Kapoor captioned the post: "When muscles look better than your face." Check out some of the posts here, you can thank us later.

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen Mohit Suri's crime-thriller Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham.

