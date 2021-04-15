This Is Sonakshi Sinha's 'Bola Tha Mask Pehne Rakho' Look. See Pic

Sonakshi Sinha shared this picture.(Image courtesy: aslisona)

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, on Thursday, shared the most relatable post about wearing face masks as the COVID-19 cases touch an all-time high number in the country. The 33-year-old actress dropped a very fine picture of herself sporting a serious expression on her face. She can be sitting against the backdrop of a lush green garden. She can be seen wearing a black shrug and the minimum amount of make-up on her face in the picture. Although the picture is pretty amazing, the real show-stealer is Sonakshi's caption that has a coronavirus pandemic reference to it. "My "bola tha mask pehne rakho, ab dekho kya ho gaya" look," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys a great fan following which is evident from the comments section of her post. The fans of the actress expressed their appreciation for her post by dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

This isn't the first time that the actress alerted her Instafam to protect themselves against coronavirus by wearing face masks. Earlier this month, the actress had shared an elevator mirror selfie acing an all-black look. She can also be seen wearing a black mask in the picture. In the caption of the post, she urged everyone to wear face masks as she wrote: "Its April. But don't be a fool. Wear your mask."

The 33-year-old actress remains quite active on Instagram. She keeps dropping new pictures and videos on the platform. She recently shared a drop-dead gorgeous picture of herself dressed in a shimmery pink gown. "All dressed up and nowhere to go," she wrote in the caption of the post.

In terms of work, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on the big screen in Dabangg 3 co-starring Salman Khan. Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar. She will also feature in Netflix based film Bulbul Tarang.