Sonakshi Sinha's Happy Place Looks Like This. See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha is currently making memories in Kerala and how. The actress, who went on Maldives vacation in November last year, has now ticked off Kerala on her travel bucket list. On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha treated her fans to some mesmerising pictures of herself enjoying the beauty of Kerala, also known as God's own country. In the photos, Sonakshi Sinha looks gorgeous in a white top and what appears to be blue shorts. The breathtakingly beautiful background in the actress' pictures will leave you in awe. Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote: "God's own country. #kerala." In the comments section, actress Jacqueline Fernandez called Sonakshi a "Goddess."

Like we said above, Sonakshi Sinha, like many other celebs, flew to the Maldives in November to beat the heat. "Would you believe me if I said this picture had no filter?" she captioned one of her photos featuring beautiful sunset while another, she wrote: "Happiest in the water!"

In terms of work, Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Dabangg in 2010. She went on to feature in several box office hits like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and R... Rajkumar. She will next be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.