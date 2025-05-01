This Is Not A Drill: Diljit Dosanjh And GOT7 Member Jackson Wang To Collaborate For A Song. Details Inside

K-pop star Jackson Wang and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh have joined forces for a new single titled BUCK. The song is scheduled for release on May 9.

This collaboration brings together two of Asia's biggest music stars.

Jackson Wang, a member of K-pop group GOT7 and an established solo artist, is known for hits like 100 Ways and Blow. The Hong Kong-born performer has gained a substantial following throughout Asia, the United States and Europe with his unique blend of pop, hip-hop and R&B.

Diljit Dosanjh enters this collaboration following his groundbreaking performance at Coachella and numerous successful global tours.

Adding to the anticipation, Jackson Wang is expected to visit Mumbai on May 10 to promote BUCK. This will mark his second major appearance in India.

According to India Today, the collaboration worked out after both artists expressed interest in working together. Jackson's upcoming India visit is being coordinated by Kamal Shah, a Singapore-based associate of Jackson, and Bunty Bahl, a prominent figure in the music and Bollywood industry.

ICYDK, Jackson Wang is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and fashion designer. He has released two solo albums - Mirrors (2019) and Magic Man (2022), and is currently working on MAGIC MAN 2.