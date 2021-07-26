This Had To Happen When Fan Boy Ranveer Singh Met MS Dhoni

Ranveer Singh with MS Dhoni. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, who has a never-ending list of fans, had a major fan boy moment for a change. The actor shared a picture with cricket legend MS Dhoni. Ranveer Singh's excitement can be clearly seen in the pictures he posted on his Instagram stories. On Sunday, Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni met during a local football match in Mumbai. Posting a picture with MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh wrote: "Bade bhai ke charnon mein hamesha." He added, "My jaan" along with a heart emoji. Adding another picture to his Instagram story, the actor simple added a couple of heart emojis. No caption needed.

See the pictures shared by Ranveer Singh here:

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.

Bonus - some candid pictures of Ranveer and MS Dhoni from last evening's match:

Ranveer warming up for the match.

Hell there, MS Dhoni!

Ranveer Singh at the game.

Last year, Ranveer Singh posted a throwback from when he was 22 and was working as an assistant director in an ad film feature that starred MS Dhoni. "This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one and only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn't care- I just wanted to be in his presence," read an excerpt from his post.

Ranveer Singh's love for sports needs no introduction. The actor will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83, which will showcase the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh is married to actress Deepika Padukone, a former Badminton player.