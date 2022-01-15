Meet Drishyam Star Shriya Saran's Daughter. This Is What She Posted

Shriya Saran with daughter. (courtesy lshriya_saran1109)

Do you know what brings endless joy to Shriya Saran? No points for guessing this one, please. It's none other than her daughter Radha. Shriya has shared a series of glimpses with the little bundle of joy. And, we can't get over the cuteness factor here. Thank you, Shriya, for brightening our feeds. So what do we see in the latest upload featuring the mother-daughter duo? The opening slide is a video featuring Shriya and Radha. They look adorable, to say the least. In the following pictures, Shriya is smiling ear-to-ear as she plays with her little bundle of joy. For the caption, Shriya wrote, “You bring me endless joy, my heart is your forever.”

Shriya Saran keeps sharing glimpses from her mummy diaries with her fans on Instagram. A while back, we got a glimpse of Shriya's husband Andrei Koscheev and their little girl. It was a beach day for the family. “This just has my heart, lotsa blessings to all three of you,” she wrote in the caption.

And, we just can't stop gushing about this aww-dorable clip featuring Shriya Saran and Radhe. Just look at the two of them and you will understand what we are talking about here. Do you know who captured this wonderful moment? Yes, you are right. It is her husband, Andrei Koscheev. And, Shriya didn't forget to give him credit for that. “Andrei Koscheev, thank you for this video,” she wrote.

Shriya Saran tied the nuptial knot with Andrei Koscheev in 2018. Shriya Saran made heads turn in Bollywood with her performance in the Hindi version of Drishyam. She is a part of S S Rajamouli's Telugu film, RRR, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.