Shriya Saran, Andrei Koscheev Reveal They Are Parents To A Baby Girl: 'We Had A Crazy But The Most Beautiful 2020'

Congratulations, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev! In an Instagram post shared on Monday, actress Shriya Saran revealed that she and her husband Andrei Koscheev have welcomed their first child - a baby daughter - during the lockdown months. In her post, Shriya Saran revealed that she was pregnant last year and had a "beautiful" quarantine. "Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever .... To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to god!"

While making the baby announcement, Shriya Saran shared a video, in which she and Andrei Koscheev can be seen playing with the baby girl. To avoid confusion, Shriya Saran added: "This is 2021," to the video. Sharing snippets of her pregnancy diaries, Shriya Saran marked the year of her pregnancy as 2020.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev were living in Barcelona, where they spent the lockdown months. The couple relocated to Mumbai in June this year. Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev, who is a Russian tennis player and an entrepreneur, got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on March 12, 2018. The close-knit affair was followed by a grand celebration in Udaipur. Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev often trend for their goofy videos on social media.

In terms of work, Shriya Saran is best-known for her performances in Hindi films like Awarapan and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam. She will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR.