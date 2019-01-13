This Avengers: Endgame Actress Left A Comment On Tiger Shroff's Post

Tiger Shroff in a still from a video on Instagram (Image courtesy Instagram)

Actor Tiger Shroff, who often impresses his Instafam with his mind-blowing cool dance moves, found himself an admirer in Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow. After Tiger had posted a tribute video for Hrithik Roshan on his 45th birthday in which he can be seen recreating the iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena - a track from his debut film Kaho Naa Pyar Hai - the Internet went gaga over it and showered him with immense praises. Not only his fans but Tiger's colleagues were all praises for him after he shared the video on social media. Among those impressed by the actor's dance moves was Oscar- winning actress Gwyneth, who also commented on the post. "So good," she wrote. Gwyneth Paltrow plays the role of Pepper Potts in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tiger Shroff is yet to reply to Gwyneth's comment.

Tiger Shroff is a self-confessed fan of Hrithik Roshan and has collaborated with the actor for the first time in Siddharth Anand's untitled film. The film, which was announced in 2017, has some high-octane action sequences. About its release date, he said, "I am huge fan of Hrithik sir. We have time for the release of the film. It will be released on October 2, 2019." The untitled film will be a face-off thriller and will be shot around several countries to make it visual and action spectacle for audiences. It also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role.

Tiger Shroff is currently filming Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, which also stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Tiger also has Baaghi 3 in the pipeline.