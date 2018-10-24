This American DJ Wants Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas To 'Be His Parents'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Brooklyn. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of herself with Nick Jonas on Instagram today and within an hour it had over seven lakh likes and several comments, including those of Nick Jonas and Grammy Award-winning artiste Dilpo, which was easily the winner. Dressed in a fiery red outfit, Priyanka hugs Nick Jonas in the picture and wrote "Bae," along with a heart emoticon. Nick Jonas' comment proves that he was clearly smitten by Priyanka's red dress while Diplo's comment read: "Be my parents." LOL. Priyanka and Nick Jonas are engaged to get married and it has been reported that the couple wants to start a family soon... but Diplo?

Here's Priyanka's post:

And here are Nick Jonas and Diplo's comments:

Priyanka Chopra joined Nick Jonas at the TIDAL X Brooklyn benefit concert in Brooklyn on Tuesday and the picture appears to be taken before or after the show. On her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a backstage view during nick Jonas' performance - a venue jam packed with joyous crowd.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged on her birthday in July and formally announced their relationship after a private roka ceremony in India in September. Priyanka and Nick are expected to get married in December in Jodhpur. They've reportedly selected the Mehrangarh Fort as the venue for the pre-wedding functions while the main event will be hosted in the Umaid Bhawan (adjacent to the fort).

Last week, while speaking about her friend Meghan Markle's (Duchess of Sussex) pregnancy announcement, Priyanka told Extra: "I'm super excited. A few of my friends are having babies, so, this is that time, I guess - I'm having baby fever now." She earlier told E! News, "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'"

In fact, it was also reported that Nick Jonas' brother Joe and his fiancee actress Sophie Turner offered to let Priyanka and Nick's wedding take priority of theirs' because they're in a "hurry to start a family," reported Hollywood Reporter.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the middle of filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.