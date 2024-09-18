This Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Inspired Doll Is The Object Of Internet Obsession

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inspired dolls seem to be the Internet's latest obsession. A doll artist recently shared a couple of photos and videos of a doll inspired by one of the looks that the former Miss World sported at a Mumbai event. She was dressed in a red Manish Malhotra creation for the occasion. The doll is dressed in a similar red ensemble. The post has divided the Internet. While a section of the Internet was impressed with this tribute to the star, others not so much. "Stunning similarity," wrote a user. Another one wrote, "OMG But aren't her eyes supposed to be blue?" A third comment read, "Doll has to be beautiful to be named Aishwarya Rai." Some even labelled it as "scary."

Check out the viral post here:

On the professional front, the actress won big at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) were held in Dubai over the weekend. She won the Best Actress (Critics) trophy for her performance in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. SIIMA shared a video of the actress celebrating her big win. "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her well-deserved win. Her powerful performance continues to leave an unforgettable mark on cinema," read the caption on the post.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994 and her iconic filmography includes Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taaal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice and Mohabbatein among many others. She has also been a regular attendee at several international events, including Paris Fashion Week, the Cannes Film Festival among others. A couple of the films she has starred in, including Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, have been promoted or have had premieres at the Cannes film fest.