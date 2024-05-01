Viral AI Video Shows Katrina Kaif Speaking In French. 'Deep Fakes Are Getting Scary,' Says The Internet

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video. (courtesy: katrinakaif_fc_bangladesh)

Katrina Kaif is a woman who wears many hats. From being a talented actress to a successful entrepreneur, the actress never shies away from trying new things. Now, an AI-generated video of Katrina giving a speech in French has surfaced online. While some fans believe it's true and are amazed, others have raised concerns about how deep fakes are becoming scary (more on that later). The video is from 2019 when Katrina and Salman Khan attended the launch of Bina Kak's book Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore in Mumbai. A fan page on Instagram has shared the video with the caption, “Back in 2019, both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan attended the Book Launch (Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore) of Bina Kak ji. Both Salman and Katrina are very close to her from their Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya movie. She [Bina Kak] played Salman's mother in that movie. Disclaimer: The French voiceover is AI generated but the speech didn't been morphed or twisted , exact same as her original speech.” Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, directed by David Dhawan, also featured Sushmita Sen, Arshad Warsi and Rajpal Yadav. The film was released in 2005.

Now, let us focus on what fans said after listening to Katrina Kaif's speech in French. A user, who thought that the video was real, wrote, “Wow, she is so brilliant in language”. Echoing a similar sentiment, a fan added, “She's so supremely talented”. Some of the fans have declared that Katrina is a “multitasking multi-talented woman.” On the contrary, a user, who was aware of the AI-generated clip, said, “God the deep fakes are getting scarryyyyyyyy”. “The other day videos surfaced where she was speaking Arabic, this all could be AI generated too”, read a comment under the video. “It's AI created.. by using her own voice…” a fan said.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The project marked the first-ever on-screen collaboration between the two. The Sriram Raghavan directorial is based on the French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird In A Cage). The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.