This Actor Joins The Cast Of Shamshera. Says, 'Proud To Share Screen Space With Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt'

Highlights Shamshera is slated to release in 2020 The film also stars Vaani Kapoor The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra

Actor Ronit Roy is the latest addition to the cast of Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Ronit became a household name after he featured in television shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kasamh Se, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He has also featured in Bollywood films such as Ugly, Udaan and Kaabil among others. On Wednesday, the actor announced his association with the project on Twitter. The 53-year-old actor did not reveal the details about the role that he has been roped in for, but he did write that he is excited about sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He wrote: "As I start shooting for Shamshera on a magnificent set, I feel so proud to be a part of this movie, led superbly by our director Karan Malhotra and share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Thank you Karan Malhotra for having me in this one."

As I start shooting for #shamshera on a magnificent set, I feel so proud to be a part of this movie , led superbly by our director @karanmalhotra21 and share the screen with #ranbirkapoor and @duttsanjay . Thank you @karanmalhotra21 and @yrf for having me in this one pic.twitter.com/3oQXsOyyXn — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) December 5, 2018

Shamshera is a high-octane action film, in which Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a dacoit, while Vaani Kapoor will be seen as a dancer and also as Ranbir Kapoor's love interest. The makers of the film released the teaser on social media a few months ago. The video featured Ranbir Kapoor in a tough and rugged look. The first look was released along with the caption: "Presenting Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure Shamshera."

In an interview with news agency PTI earlier this year, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the lead role in the film, described Shamshera as an "exciting project" and said, Shamsheraallows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me. Karan (film's director Karan Malhotra) is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I'm looking forward to this challenge."

Shamshera has been directed by Karan Malhotra and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The film will hit the screens in July 2020.

Apart from television shows, Ronit Roy has also featured in several Bollywood films such as Student Of The Year, Sarkar 3, 2 States, Munna Michael, Lucknow Central, Boss and LoveYatri among others.

