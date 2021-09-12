'These Words Will Stay With Me Forever': Akshay Kumar Responds To PM Modi's Condolence Message After Mom's Death

Akshay Kumar shared this photo (courtesy akshaykumar)

Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending him a heart-warming condolence message following the death of his mother Aruna Bhatia. "Humbled by condolence messages on mom's passing, thankful to all. Grateful to honourble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever," Akshay Kumar wrote in a tweet addressed to PM Modi. The 54-year-old actor also attached the letter he received from the Prime Minister, an excerpt from which reads: "Preserve her memories and legacy, and keep making her proud. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with you and your family."

Humbled by condolence messages on mom's passing, thankful to all🙏🏻Grateful to hon'ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe pic.twitter.com/22lDjZfEE6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2021

On the morning of September 8, Akshay Kumar shared the news of his mother's death. She was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital, where she was in the ICU. The actor mourned his mother in a post that read: "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period."

On his birthday on September 9, Akshay Kumar remembered his mother and wrote: "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on."

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar had flown back to Mumbai from London to be with his ailing mother, who was admitted to the hospital. On Saturday, the actor returned to London to resume his work commitments. Accompanying him to London were his wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.