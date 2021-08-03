'Together Again': Kalki Koechlin And Baby Daughter Reunite With Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani)

The toughest part of the pandemic has been having to stay away from loved ones and there is nothing as joyful as a reunion in such turbulent times. And it was a moment of unparalleled happiness for Kalki Koechlin when she reunited with her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg along with their daughter Sappho. The 37-year-old actress shared pictures of the reunion on Instagram, and it would not be wrong to describe them as truly heartwarming. And Kalki summed up what she was feeling with a simple yet beautiful caption that read, “Together again,” along with a heart emoji. She also added the hashtags “fam” and “long-distance love”.

The black-and-white photos make for moments that the family is bound to cherish forever. The first of the two pictures that Kalki shared on Tuesday features the couple walking under an umbrella, with little Sappho resting in Kalki's arms. With Guy Hershberg's arm around Kalki, the picture is an embodiment of love and affection. In the second image, the family is in a bathtub, with Sappho on her daddy's lap. Kalki is seen feeding Sappho as the three breaks into a smile. Precious, isn't it?

Much like us, even Kalki's fans and colleagues could not stop raving about the sublime images. While Richa Chadha said, “My heart is full,” Sayani Gupta wrote, “So cute.” Tillotama Shome replied to the image saying, “Oh yay! Kisses.”

Previously, Kalki, who is in London, shared photos of the mother-daughter duo exploring the city. Pictures showed that they visited the London Aquarium as well as a park in the city.

Kalki even shared an image of little Sappho, hinting that she was a drama queen in the making. In the caption of the adorable photo of the little one, Kalki wrote, “Don't know where she gets all that drama from…”

Kalki and Guy Hershberg welcomed their first child in February 2020. Before this, Kalki was married to director Anurag Kashyap. The couple divorced in 2015.

Kalki made her debut in Bollywood in 2009 with Anurag Kashyap's Dev D. She followed this up with an impressive set of films and series including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shanghai, Shaitan, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj, Gully Boy and Sacred Games 2. She was last seen in the Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal.