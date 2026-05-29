This Saturday Night Live Legend Was Shot Dead By His Wife Three Decades Ago 

Nearly 30 years after his death, comedian-actor Phil Hartman remains one of Hollywood's most beloved and tragic figures. Hartman, best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons,” was shot dead by his wife, Brynn Hartman, at their Encino, California home on May 28, 1998. He was 49.

Brynn shot Hartman thrice at point-blank range with a .38-calibre revolver while he slept. About four hours later, she died by suicide as police arrived at the residence. Their two children, Sean and Birgen, were asleep in the house during the incident and were unharmed.

Hartman spent eight years on “Saturday Night Live,” where fellow cast members nicknamed him “Glue” because of his ability to hold sketches and performers together behind the scenes. Though stars such as Adam Sandler, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey often drew the spotlight, Hartman earned a reputation as one of the show's most dependable and respected performers.

Before comedy, the Canadian-born entertainer worked as a graphic designer and roadie for a band. He designed album covers for bands including America and Poco, and logos for Crosby, Stills and Nash. Phil Hartman has also helped create the character Pee-wee Herman alongside his friend and actor Paul Reubens.

Friends and colleagues often described Hartman as generous, patient and eager to help others succeed. Whether mentoring younger cast members or stepping into supporting roles, Hartman became known as a rare figure in entertainment who genuinely wanted others to shine.

His marriage to actress and former model Brynn Hartman, however, was marked by turmoil. The couple married in 1987 after meeting on a blind date a year earlier.

Phil was reportedly doing all he could to help his wife find success in the industry, but she was jealous of his success. Reports later described a volatile relationship fuelled by Brynn's struggles with substance abuse and anger over Hartman's successful career.

Biographer Mike Thomas said the marriage followed a repeated cycle of “fighting and making up,” while friends claimed Hartman had threatened to leave if Brynn resumed drug use. Toxicology reports later confirmed cocaine, alcohol and antidepressants in Brynn's system at the time of her death.