Scarlett Johansson Shocked As Husband Colin Jost Jokes About Her On SNL: "Oh My Gosh"

Scarlett Johansson was left shocked as she made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) with her husband, Colin Jost, making numerous jokes about the Hollywood star's age, their child and their sex life. During the "Weekend Update" of SNL's Christmas edition, anchors, Mr Jost and Michael Che were doing their annual "joke exchange" where they both write jokes for each other. The prompts are designed to land either of them in hot water and this year, Mr Jost received the short end of the stick.

“I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson,” said Mr Jost, reading the joke from the teleprompter as the Avengers star looked on nervously from the backstage.

“Oh my gosh, she's so genuinely worried,” said Mr Jost, briefly breaking his on-screen character.

“Y'all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday, which means I'm about to get up out of there,” he added, with the camera quickly panning away to Ms Johansson, who was both simultaneously laughing and gobsmacked.

“Shiz! Nah, nah. I'm just playin',” he added.

“We just had a kid together, and y'all ain't see no pictures of him yet, because he's Black as hell!” said Mr Jost as a photoshopped image of himself and Ms Johansson was displayed on the screen.

Just when Mr Jost thought the segment had ended, another joke popped up which he reluctantly began to read.

“Costco has removed their roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain't tripping. I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid,” said Jost causing an eruption of laughter from the entire cast and crew.

Ms Johansson looked shocked, mouthing, “Oh my gosh".

Colin Jost and Michael Che just did their annual SNL joke-swap where they write each other's jokes



this joke about Scarlett Johansson...and then the camera cutting to her for her shocked reaction...omg pic.twitter.com/q7CKknJB1q — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 22, 2024

2024 Christmas Joke Swap with Colin and Che! pic.twitter.com/0uExTX8MHL — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 22, 2024

Internet reacts

The jokes left the audience as well as social media users in split who said Mr Che had landed his colleague in trouble with the brutal jokes.

"Scarlett is either a fantastic actress or was truly genuinely shocked," said one user, while another added: "Haven't laughed like this watching Saturday Night Live in a while. Che definitely got Colin this year. Lol."

A third commented: "The Weekend Update joke swap has become the best part of the show and tonight did not disappoint."

Notably, this is not the first instance when Mr Jost has been forced to make such jokes about her wife. In July, earlier this year, during another joke swap segment, Mr Che made his colleague say:

“ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson's AI character in Her,” a nervous Mr Jost told viewers. “Which I've never bothered to watch, because without that body what's the point of listening?”

While the jokes are made at the expense of both anchors, the segment is often the most-watched part of SNL.