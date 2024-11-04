Shah Rukh Khan Meets Fan Who Had Been Waiting Outside Mannat For 95 Days

A few days ago, NDTV interviewed a dedicated Shah Rukh Khan fan who waited outside his residence, Mannat, for over 95 days. The man from Jharkhand left his work, slept in his car outside the superstar's house and waited for over three months to meet SRK. And guess what? He finally met the actor. In a picture shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), the fan can be seen shaking hands with the superstar. The text attached to the image read, “LATEST : King Khan meets the FAN who had travelled from Jharkhand and had been waiting for more than 95 days outside Mannat to meet him! Truly, agar kisi cheez ko pure dil se chaaho SRK makes his dream come true!”

Truly, agar kisi cheez ko pure dil se chaaho ❤️ SRK makes his dream come true ! #ShahRukhKhan #King #SRKDay #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/CMBN2JN7HJ — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 4, 2024

During a candid chat with NDTV's Abira Dhar, SRK's fan said, “Gaon me mera centre hai computer ka, usko band kar ke Shah Rukh sir se milne ke liye aya hu. Aur jab tak nahi milunga, tab tak yaha se mai nahi jaunga. [I have a computer centre in my village, which I have closed to come and meet Shah Rukh sir. And I would not leave here until I meet him.]”

When the fan was asked about how leaving work for the past 95 days must have affected his finances, he answered, “Nuksaan ho raha hai, bohut nuksaan ho raha hai. Kya karoon? Fir milna hai. [I am incurring losses, a lot of losses. What can I do? I still want to meet him.]"

The man also shared that his wife, mother and brother are encouraging him to meet Shah Rukh Khan and return only after doing so. He mentioned, “Mai milne ke liye yaha aaya hu. Mai milke nahi jaunga to mera izzat nahi bachega. [I have come here to meet him. If I do not meet him, I would not have any respect left.]” Click here to read the full interview.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. He will next appear in Sujoy Ghosh's King. As per reports, King Khan will share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in the movie.