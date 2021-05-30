The View Neena Gupta Woke Up To In Mukteshwar. Pic Inside

Neena Gupta shared this image. (courtesy neenagupta)

Neena Gupta, who is currently staying at her home in the hills, frequently shares posts from her life in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. In one of her previous posts, the veteran actress said, "As soon as the lockdown was announced in Mumbai, I immediately came away to my home in Mukteshwar." The actress, on Sunday morning, shared a picture of what her morning view was like. She posted a picture on her Instagram stories and she wrote in her caption: "Good morning." The picture gives her Instafam a glimpse of the stunning interiors of her Mukteshwar home and the view outside (which is slightly hazy in the picture but never mind).

Neena Gupta, who was joined by her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta in Mukteshwar, frequently shares pictures together. Dressed in Masaba's new collection in this picture, Neena Gupta captioned this post: "Looking up and praying on maa diwas beti ke sang."

Neena Gupta, star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in the recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk, Badhaai Ho and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Panchayat and Netflix's Masaba Masaba, in which she featured along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta. She was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham. The film is streaming on Netflix.