The View From Shraddha Kapoor's Seaside Apartment Is Simply Breathtaking. See Pic

Hello there, Shraddha Kapoor and hello there, Shylo! Don't know who Shylo is? That would be Shraddha Kapoor's furry friend - a Lhasa Apso. Shraddha Kapoor is making the most of the Mumbai monsoons and living the best life ever. She recently shared a glimpse of her evening routine on Instagram and it somewhat looks like this - snuggling up and sharing kisses with Shylo. Shraddha captioned her latest Instagram entry in just two words: "Monsoon snuggles." She can be seen chilling with Shylo in an adorable moment in the photo. But TBH, we got distracted by the breathtaking view of the sea from Shraddha's room. So, that's what happens when the beach is your back yard.

This is Shraddha Kapoor's favourite snuggle spot in the house. "Two of my favourites," Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor commented.

Shraddha's Instagram feed is filled with glimpses of the interiors of her Mumbai apartment, where she lives with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, and parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. On Shylo's 10th birthday, we got a tour of Shraddha's living room, which has a huge throwback photo of her parents.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff. She also has a film with Ranbir Kapoor in her line-up. Shraddha Kapoor is best known for starring in films such as Haseena Parkar, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore and Stree.