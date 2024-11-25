Virat Kohli's Sister Bhawna Clarifies The Truth About Viral Baby Pic From Perth Match: "...Not Our Akaay"

Virat Kohli gave the whole of India a reason to celebrate on Sunday as he scored his 30th century in the first test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024. But curious eyes spotted an infant in the stand just behind where Anushka was sitting, and it was thought to be Akaay Kohli, Virat and Anushka's newborn son. The picture soon went viral and internet users started comparing him to Virat's childhood pictures. But Virat's sister Bhawna Dhingra Kohli has now cleared the air around the pictures, stating that the baby in the picture is not Akaay.

Bhawna shared a note on her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon, setting the record straight about the picture. She wrote, "Have been seeing Virat and Anushka's friend's daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not our Akaay .. thank you".

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed Akaay earlier this year. This is their second child after their daughter Vamika. Ever since they became parents, couple have always kept their kids away from the public eye. They even requested the paparazzi in India to not click pictures of their kids. This clarification from Bhawna restates Virat and Anushka's approach of proetcting the privacy of their children.

On the occasion of Virat Kohli's birthday on November 5, Anushka had wished him with a cute photo of him holding Vamika and Akaay in his arms. Even though their faces were covered, the world got the first glimpse of their son.

On Day 3 of the match on Sunday, the former captain scored his 30th test century in style, silencing his critics. As he reached his century in the 135th over with a full delivery from Marnus Labuschagne, everyone in the stadium, including his wife Anushka Sharma, cheered for him. Virat waved to the entire crowd in joy and gratitude. But internet's favourite husband did not forget to blow kisses to a visibly emotional Anushka, first with his century-scoring bat and then some more.

