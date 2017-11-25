The Truth About Kapil Sharma's Hollywood Debut Kapil Sharma has been approached for a Hollywood comedy series but he's yet to meet the makers

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kapil Sharma in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Kapil Sharma) New Delhi: Highlights Kapil's new film Firangi will hit the screens on December 1 Kapil Sharma is also gearing up for the second season of his TV show Kapil says he has to meet the makers before finalizing Firangis out of India in his soon-to- release film, but the comedian apparently has an offer from Hollywood for a comedy series. A Firangi director Rajiv Dhingra as saying: "It's an internal baat, Kapil has received an offer from Hollywood. A company called Bad Mamas made a series and they want to make a Hollywood series with Kapil, with one Hollywood star and one Indian star, which will be apt for both the countries." Kapil Sharma added that so far all the discussion has been telephonic. "I'll let everyone know once it's finalized. I have received a script from the west and they (makers) are very popular Big Mama Works. And I'll definitely go there and meet them once since nothing major can be discussed over a telephonic conversation. But it'll be a good thing if it materializes,"



Rajiv Dhingra, who was also the creative director of The Kapil Sharma Show, added: "It's a step ahead for Kapil too. Their concept is very nice."

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Nov 24, 2017 at 3:42am PST



As of now, Kapil Sharma is awaiting the release of Firangi, which was scheduled to release on November 24 but is now releasing on December 1, taking up the slot vacated by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's embattled film Padmavati.



Firangi is Kapil's second Bollywood film after 2015's Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon. Kapil Sharma is also gearing up the



Kapil Sharma may be kickings out of India in his soon-to- release film, but the comedian apparently has an offer from Hollywood for a comedy series. A Zoom TV report quoteddirector Rajiv Dhingra as saying: "It's an internal, Kapil has received an offer from Hollywood. A company called Bad Mamas made a series and they want to make a Hollywood series with Kapil, with one Hollywood star and one Indian star, which will be apt for both the countries." Kapil Sharma added that so far all the discussion has been telephonic. "I'll let everyone know once it's finalized. I have received a script from the west and they (makers) are very popular Big Mama Works. And I'll definitely go there and meet them once since nothing major can be discussed over a telephonic conversation. But it'll be a good thing if it materializes," Zoom TV quoted Kapil as saying.Rajiv Dhingra, who was also the creative director of, added: "It's a step ahead for Kapil too. Their concept is very nice."As of now, Kapil Sharma is awaiting the release of, which was scheduled to release on November 24 but is now releasing on December 1, taking up the slot vacated by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's embattled filmis Kapil's second Bollywood film after 2015's. Kapil Sharma is also gearing up the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show , which was taken off air in August due to his health issues.