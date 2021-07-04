The 'Simplest Ways' To Sara Ali Khan's Heart. See Here

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan has found a way to cheer us up from our dull Sunday slumber with a riddle. The reward for guessing the answer to the riddle correctly is nothing short of capturing the 25-year-old beauty's heart. Intrigued? Let us help you out. The Kedarnath actress blessed our Instagram feed with a photo dump of a series of pictures of herself and the people and things she loves. From photoshoots to working out and making movies, Sara gave us a glimpse into everything she holds dear in her life. Sara has urged her followers through her caption to guess which of the activities from her pictures are her favourite.

While the pictures themselves are stunning and a sneak peek into her life, it is the caption that we couldn't help noticing. Writing the caption in her typical limerick-like fashion, Sara left us guessing on what she loves the most. In the caption, she wrote, “Simplest ways to Sara's heart: Try to guess my favourite part? The rising sun for an early start? Or making chai like it's an art.”

Have any guesses? Do share them with us.

Sara, like many of us, seems to miss going on holidays. Previously, the actress had posted a series of throwback pictures on Instagram from a fun holiday with her friends. In the post, Sara was seen posing with her friends in a picturesque location.

She posted the pictures along with the caption, “Love is in the air. #throwback but also #takemeback.” Major wanderlust vibes.

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath directed by Abhishek Kapoor. She is also known for her performances in the movies Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh directed by Rohit Shetty, and Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Coolie No. 1 remake in 2020 opposite Varun Dhawan.