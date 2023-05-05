'The Rules Were Simple' At Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Birthday And All Were Broken

Samantha with friends. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who celebrated her 36th birthday on April 28 was super clear about not wanting a birthday surprise but her friends missed the memo. The actress, a couple of days after her birthday, posted pictures and a video from her surprise birthday celebrations on her Instagram profile. In Samantha's words, "The rules were simple...No surprises, no cake. certainly no f****** balloons. I clearly get what I want." The actress added in her caption, "The week that was." In the comments section, actor Malavika Mohanan dropped heart emojis. Farzi star Bhuvan Arora commented, "Happiest birthday Samantha... Roar." Film producer Rhea Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu soon."

In the picture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen with her birthday cake. The second picture is that of The Family Man 2 creators Raj and DK. In another picture, Samantha can be seen posing the team of Citadel team. The picture also features her co-star Varun Dhawan.

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post here:

On her birthday eve, Samantha had shared this set of photos and she captioned it: "As I see it."

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam, which released last month. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.