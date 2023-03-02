The RRR Effect: Footage Of Long Queue At Los Angeles Screening Goes Viral

Scenes from the RRR screening. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

Here's a quick reminder of a phenomenon that is SS Rajamouli's global hit RRR. After ruling the theatres in India and Japan, the film re-released in the USA this month and it has been roaring to say the least. The makers shared a video of world's largest RRR screening is Los Angeles on their official Twitter handle on Thursday. The video features a long (read very long queue) of audience members standing outside the Los Angeles theatre that is screening the film. The makers also shared an inside view of the theatre. The caption on the tweet read: "A 1647-seater venue is sold out in Los Angeles, USA on the 342nd day of RRR release. It's heartwarming to see the audience waiting in a long queue to get inside."

As the film re-released in USA again, the makers tweeted this: "Our amazing MaRRRch is here...Again! Can't wait to create more memories #RRRMovie."

Speaking of RRR's international glory, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the Academy-nominated song at this year's Oscars. Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has also been nominated at this year's Oscars in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj, shared the Academy's post and he wrote: "This is going to be unforgettable moment in my life."

The RRR celeb fan club includes the likes of Hollywood legends James Cameron, Steven Spielberg and Jane Fonda. The long list also includes JJ Abrams, Jessica Chastain, producer Jason Blum, filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, Edgar Wright, Scott Derrickson, Joe Dante, Christopher Miller, screenwriters Jon Spaihts and C Robert Cargill, among many others. Phew!

RRR featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. RRR, set in the 1920's, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

The film has also been ruling the international award season. At the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this year, RRR won two awards - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year.

Other than that, at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles last week, the film won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu.