'World's Largest RRR Screening,' To Be Held In Los Angeles, Tweet Makers

Just a few days before the 95th Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli's RRR is slated to re-release in theatres in the USA. Also, the film will witness its largest screening in the world on Thursday in Los Angeles, the makers tweeted. On the official Twitter handle of the RRR movie, the makers announced: "Tomorrow, Los Angeles will witness the world's largest RRR Movie screening yet The 1647-seat show is already sold out, and SS Rajamouli MM Keeravaani and Ram Charan will be participating in a Q and A session." Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani are currently in Los Angeles, while Jr NTR is currently busy with the shooting of a project in India.

In another news, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the Academy-nominated song at this year's Oscars. Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has also been nominated at this year's Oscars in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj, shared the Academy's post and he wrote: "This is going to be unforgettable moment in my life."

RRR, a global hit, released in Japan and the USA as well, where it became a fan favourite. The film has also been ruling the international award season. At the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this year,RRR won two awards - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year.

Other than that, at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles last week, the film won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu.