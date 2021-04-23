The ROFL Reason George Clooney's ER Has Been A 'Disaster' For His And Amal's Marriage

George and Amal Clooney. (courtesy georgeamalclooney)

Highlights George Clooney was present at a virtual ER reunion

He starred as Dr Doug Ross in the series

"This has been a very, very disastrous thing," he said

George Clooney boasts of a highly impressive filmography but if there's one piece of his work that he might, self-admittedly single out as a "very disastrous thing" it would have to be the 1994 drama series ER. During a virtual ER reunion on Stars In The House, George Clooney and other cast members spilled the beans about the show. Dr Doug Ross aka George Clooney's gossip input during the session was relatively recent. The actor jokingly said that his wife Amal Clooney watching the series for the first time became a "disaster" for his marriage. "This has been a very, very disastrous thing for me because I forgot all of the terrible things I'd done as Dr Ross," the actor said during the session.

The Syriana actor added, "My wife keeps going, 'Is that it? Are you done? Season 3 - do you finally settle down with Nurse Hathaway?' It's been a disaster for my marriage." George Clooney's narration of the incident cracked up fellow ER stars Julianna Marguiles, Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle and Gloria Reuben.

ER, which began airing in 1994, showcased the story of the doctors working at the County General Hospital. Set in Chicago, the series delved into the personal and professional lives of the medics.

George Clooney and Amal got married on September 27, 2014 in Italy. Their wedding was a close-knit yet star-studded event, held at an Italian resort.They welcomed the twins in June 2017. The Batman And Robin star was previously married to actress Talia Balsam.