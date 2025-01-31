<i>The Residence</i> Teaser: An Unpredictable Whoddunit By Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes, popularly known as the showrunner of the medical drama series Grey's Anatomy and the executive producer for Netflix's Bridgerton, is back with another murder mystery.

As expected from a murder mystery from Shondaland, this story is set inside The White House. It promises to deliver an unpredictable whoddunit story. It will drop on March 20, 2025, on Netflix.

The makers shared the first teaser of the upcoming series on Netflix.

The caption read, "132 rooms. 157 suspects. 1 dead body. Uzo Aduba stars in The Residence, Shondaland's unpredictable whodunnit set inside The White House, out 20 March, only on Netflix. #NextOnNetflix."

Have a look here:

Uzo Aduba of Orange Is The New Black fame, is playing the role of Detective Cordelia Cupp. She is called to investigate an incident at a dinner taking place in The White House.

The cast features Randall Park, Giancarlo Esposito, Al Franken, Andrew Friedman, Julian McMahon, Edwina Findley, and Kylie Minogue, amongst others.

Paul William Davies is the showrunner and executive producer for the series.

Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers will take up the role of executive producers on behalf of Shondaland.

The show also marks the latest collaboration between Davies and Shonda Rhimes.

His previous work includes ABC's legal drama For the People, which was also produced by Shondaland.

Davies was also the writer for Scandal, which was produced by Shonda Rhimes.

The show is also inspired from the book with the same title, written by Kate Andersen Brower. It will feature eight episodes.