Why Vaani Kapoor Was Once Rejected For Not Being "Fair Enough"

The film industry has always been put in the spotlight for setting unrealistic beauty standards. One of the actresses to have spoken up recently on the subject is Vaani Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her OTT series Mandala Murders. Vaani Kapoor revealed how she was once dropped from a project for not being "fair enough".

Vaani Kapoor recently revealed an incident where a director had refused to cast her based on her complexion.

She told News18 Showsha, "I haven't been told directly, but information reaches me via other people. A filmmaker had once said that I wasn't fair enough to land a role. He said that I wasn't 'milky white'."

She added, "I told myself that it is what it is. If that's a requirement, I don't want to be a part of his projects. The feelings are completely mutual there. He can find his milky white beauty or his fair and lovely woman. I know that I can find a better filmmaker for myself. This happened ages ago. And that filmmaker wasn't from Mumbai."

Speaking candidly about how, till date, the concept of body-shaming is still prevalent and she faces it, the War actress revealed, "What I hear a lot sometimes is that I'm too skinny and that I should put on some weight because people like women with fuller bodies. But I like me! I don't want to change anything about myself. I'm fit and healthy. I usually don't get bothered by these things. Sometimes, you don't know if such comments are coming from a place of concern or like gold advice. But I think I'm pretty okay and I like who I am."

About Mandala Murders

Vaani Kapoor plays the role of an investigative officer in Mandala Murders, co-directed by Mardaani fame Gopi Puthran.

This crime thriller series highlights a slew of ritualistic killings that take place in the town of Charandaspur. These are connected to some secret society and long-buried prophecies that are centuries old.

Surveen Chawla and Vaibhav Raj Gupta also play key roles in Mandala Murders.

