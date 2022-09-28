The Ranbir Kapoor Birthday Wish We Were Waiting For: 'Happy 40 Baby,' Writes Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor, who is celebrating his 40th birthday today (September 28), has received an adorable wish from his wife, Alia Bhatt. On Instagram, she shared a picture from Ranbir's midnight birthday bash and wrote, "happy 40 baby" In the image, Alia can be seen holding a photograph of Ranbir. He looks dashing in a white shirt, pointing at a wall that reads, "Cheers to forty years". Soon after she shared the post, Neetu Kapoor dropped heart and love-struck emoticons. Ranbir hosted a midnight birthday bash for his family and close friends. It is his first birthday with Alia post marriage.

Check out Alia's post below:

Ranbir Kapoor's midnight birthday bash was attended by Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, mom Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and others. Check out the video below:

Ranbir Kapoor's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor also shared a cute picture on her Instagram and called the actor her "Shakti Astra". She wrote, "This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend"

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April at their Bandra residence. A few months later in June, Alia announced the pregnancy on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture, she wrote, "Our baby ..... coming soon," followed by a heart emoticon.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are basking in the success of their recently released movie Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Next, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor and Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.