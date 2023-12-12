The Rajinikanth Effect: Fans Celebrate Superstar's Birthday With Puja, Posters Outside His House

Fans pictured outside Rajinikanth's house

It has almost become a ritual for fans to throng outside Rajinikanth's Chennai house in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him on his birthday. The superstar's 73rd birthday celebrations are no different as fans made gala plans to celebrate the day in Rajinikanth style. Videos are going viral from outside his residence. In one such video we can see fans waiting eagerly with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the superstar. They can be seen carrying big posters of the star. Fans can also be seen participating in special puja arranged for the day. They can be seen paying homage to the fire with folded hands and can be seen circling round the fire.

Meanwhile, let's have a look at some of the birthday wishes for Rajinikanth. Kamal Haasan wrote on his X (Translated), "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar Rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever. " Take a look:

A few days back, pictures of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan went viral as they shot for their films Thalaivar170 and Indian 2 in the same studio after 21 years. The production house of these two films Lyca Productions shared a few images of the two actors on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account. In the pictures, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth can be seen sharing a good laugh. They can be seen hugging each other. The production house captioned the post with these words, "The 2 unparalleled LEGENDS of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan and 'Superstar' @rajinikanth sharing a lighter moment while shooting for their respective films Indian-2 & Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years! And we@LycaProductions are super happy & proud to be producing both the films!" Take a look at the post here:

The 2 unparalleled LEGENDS of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan & 'Superstar' @rajinikanth sharing a lighter moment while shooting for their respective films Indian-2 & Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years! 🤗✨



And we @LycaProductions are super happy & proud… pic.twitter.com/8cKcqGwitV — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) November 23, 2023

Mohanlal shared an image with the birthday boy from their recent film Jailer and wrote on X, "Wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday! As a true embodiment of kindness and humility that inspires millions, here's to many more healthy and happy years ahead." Take a look at the post here:

Wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday! As a true embodiment of kindness and humility that inspires millions, here's to many more healthy and happy years ahead.@rajinikanthpic.twitter.com/0vHVVIsADU — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 12, 2023

Rajinikanth is known for films like Thalapathi, Annamalai, Enthiran, Baasha, 2.0, Arunachalam, Sivaji, Kaala, to name a few. He will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan after 32 years in Thalaivar 170. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth acted together in Hum (1991). Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati are also a part of Thalaivar 170. The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel who shot to fame after directing Suriya's Jai Bhim (2021).