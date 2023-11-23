Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan In One Frame. That's It. That's The Headline

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in one frame. (Courtesy: X)

It was one of those rare occasions when the two stalwarts of Indian cinema were pictured in one frame. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were shooting for their respective films Indian 2 and Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years. The production house of these two films Lyca Productions shared a few images of the two actors on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account. In the pictures, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth can be seen sharing a good laugh. They can be seen hugging each other. The production house captioned the post with these words, "The 2 unparalleled LEGENDS of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan and 'Superstar' @rajinikanth sharing a lighter moment while shooting for their respective films Indian-2 & Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years! And we@LycaProductions are super happy & proud to be producing both the films!" Take a look at the post here:

The makers launched the teaser of Indian 2 earlier this month. It starts from where the first part, Indian, ended. A phone rings and Kamal Haasan as Senapathy says over a call that he will return if and when injustice happens. Needless to say, Senapathy keeps his promise. The phone call ends with him saying that "Indian is immortal". Then the teaser shows multiple instances of corruption taking place and the hashtag "Come Back Indian" becoming a rage. Kamal Haasan does come back to rescue the common man. We also get a glimpse of Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Agarwal in the teaser. Take a look here:

Indian 2 also features Bobby Simha, Vivekh and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others. The film is slated to hit the theatres next year in April.

Meanwhile, Thalaivar 170 has a big star cast. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati are also a part of this film. Sharing a picture of Amitabh Bachchan, the production house wrote, "Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for Thalaivar170. Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only@SrBachchan." The film is directed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. The title of the movie has not been fixed yet. Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth acted together in Hum (1991). They will be sharing screen space together after 32 years in Thalaivar170.