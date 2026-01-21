<i>The Raja Saab</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas's Film Sees A Dip

The box office run of The Raja Saab is showing a steady slowdown. On day 12, the Prabhas-led film earned ₹73 lakh from ticket sales in the domestic market, according to Sacnilk. With this, the Maruthi directorial's total collection now stands at ₹141.43 crore.

The report further noted that the film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 16.61% on its second Tuesday. Morning shows logged 17.14% occupancy, followed by 16.36% in the afternoon. Evening shows fared slightly better at 17.23%, while night shows saw a dip, settling at 15.71%.

In addition to Prabhas, The Raja Saab features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh and Prabhas Sreenu in important roles.

The Raja Saab marks the Telugu debut of Malavika Mohanan. Ahead of the film's release, the actress opened up about her experience of shooting romantic scenes with Prabhas.

"Whenever Prabhas sir and I had any romantic scenes, that was easy because we were feeding off each other's chemistry. It is a give and take. There is no fantasy element,” Malavika Mohanan told OTTplay.

Talking about a particular scene, the actress added, “But on the contrary, there is a scene where my character is in a really large swimming pool, it was my solo sequence. I am in this really lovely chiffon saree. And we shot in that pool for three days, 10 hours on each day. The water was biting cold and I had to imagine that a crocodile was attacking me. My body is cold, numb, and I was uncomfortable.”

Released on January 9, The Raja Saab is available for screening in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film has been collectively produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.