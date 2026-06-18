The Pitt Actor Katherine LaNasa Claims She Was Haunted By Ex-Husband’s Ghost: "Upsetting"

The Pitt actor Katherine LaNasa has claimed that she was haunted by the ghost of her ex-husband, Blue Velvet star Dennis Hopper.



LaNasa, who got married to Hopper in 1989, when he was 53 and she was 22, said that she had several encounters with her ex-husband's “ghost”. The couple welcomed a son in 1990. Hopper died in 2010.



In a recent interview with W magazine, LaNasa said that Hopper's ghost would not leave her alone “for a really long time.”



“He visited me first in ways that were scary,” the actor claimed. “He came one time looking like when he was at the Academy Awards. He was in a wheelchair, and he fell down, and it was super upsetting.”



Katherine LaNasa said that while she and Hopper got divorced in 1992, she felt that she was the “last wife that he'd been with that he wasn't currently divorcing.”



In 1996, Hopper married his fifth wife, Victoria Duffy. About five months before his death, he filed for divorce from Duffy.



Speaking about her ex-husband, LaNasa said, “He used to come over me in a sweat, and I told him he had to leave me alone, and then he did.”



She added that she felt “weird” about the experience and told someone else about it. The actor recalled walking home in “an odd way” and running into a gallery that had Hopper's photographs on display.



“[There was] a photograph of him in the very back of the gallery with a fedora on, winking at the camera,” LaNasa claimed, adding, “So, I felt like he was letting me go.”



Katherine LaNasa also recalled a dream in which she and Hopper were at a cafeteria in Greece. She claimed that the veteran actor told her “he was okay” and not in pain anymore, adding it was the last time she heard from him.



After her split from Hopper, LaNasa tied the knot with sitcom star French Stewart. The two were married from 1998 to 2009.



LaNasa is now married to Grant Show. The couple first met while filming the HBO series Big Love in 2006. The duo got married in August 2012. Show and LaNasa share a daughter- Eloise, 12.