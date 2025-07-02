<i>F1 The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Brad Pitt's Film Inches Closer To Rs 30 Crore Mark

Brad Pitt starrer F1: The Movie released in India on June 27. The film had a decent opening at the box office and managed to maintain the success streak in the next few days.

After minting Rs 3.35 crore on its first Monday, the sports drama saw a slight growth in its collection on Tuesday. F1: The Movie earned Rs 3.75 crore on July 1, as per Sacnilk. Its total collection now stands at Rs 28.50 crore.

The film had an overall 28.25% English occupancy on Tuesday. It recorded 11.32% occupancy for the morning shows. The momentum retained with 26.10% footfall in the afternoon shows and 32.88% in the evening shows. The night shows recorded 42.68% occupancy, the report added.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1: The Movie also features Javier Bardem, Kerry Condonand, Damson Idris and Simone Ashley in pivotal roles. F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who is also the co-producer of the film, makes a special cameo appearance.

Brad Pitt explained the plot of the film in an interview with Sky Sports. The actor said, "I've got to say it's just great to be here. We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh, time of my life. I would be a guy who raced in the 90s. He has a horrible crash and kind of cr**s out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines."

He added, "Then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is the team owner. They're the last place team, they're 21, 22 on the grid, they've never scored a point and they have a young phenom played by Damson Idris and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensure."

F1: The Movie is produced by Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Apple Studios and Dawn Apollo Films,