The Pic Sara Ali Khan 'Felt Uncomfortable' Posting But Did Anyway - Because She's Cool Like That

Sara Ali Khan shared these images. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram story is as real as it gets. The actress shared a picture collage of herself. The first shot happens to be from a pre-workout session. The other two pictures feature an ab-tastic Sara dressed in her festive best. Sara Ali Khan captioned the post, "Honestly felt very uncomfortable to upload this top image - but I'm really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks. Weight issues have always been a struggle for me. Bye-bye holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt." She added in her post, "Fitness is a journey so just keep going."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. Last month, a video of her working out with Ananya Panday went viral.

The Simmba actress opened up about her weight loss and transformation journey during Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan a few years ago. During the show, Karan Johar played two clips featuring Sara Ali Khan from when she was studying in Columbia University. She weighed 96 kilos then, Sara revealed. Speaking of her transformation journey, Sara said: "I had PCOD. I still do and because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did."

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Her last project was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb. She has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut movie), Simmba, Love Aaj Kal. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake. Sara was also seen in Atrangi Re.