The One Where Hrithik Roshan Posed With Fighter Antagonist Rishabh Sawhney At Film's Screening

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania and Fighter villain in one frame.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial action film Fighter landed in theatres today morning and has been creating a buzz over social media ever since. To celebrate the big day, the makers of the film hosted a special screening In Mumbai. The screening was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood, however it was this picture of Hrithik and his Fighter arch-enemy Rishabh Sawhney that truly stole the limelight. In the picture we are talking about, Hrithik Roshan and newcomer Rishabh Sawhney can be seen posing together on the red carpet. In Fighter, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty) while Rishabh Sawhney plays the antagonist.

See Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Rishabh Sawhney pose together:

Hrithik Roshan's plus one at the screening was his girlfriend and actor-musician Saba Azad. Deepika Padukone arrived at the screening solo and in style. Anil Kapoor's cheer squad included his daughter Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja while Karan Singh Grover's was accompanied by his wife Bipasha Basu.

Other stars at the screening included Arjun Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu etc.

NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review of Fighter wrote, "Hrithik Roshan does his best to lift the film as high as he can. Deepika Padukone is solid and completely at home in a predominantly man's world. Anil Kapoor's restraint adds a degree of gravitas to the film. But Fighter could have done with a more fearsome villain. Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi make the most of roles that do not exactly place them at the centre of the film. Ashutosh Rana and Geeta Agrawal have precisely two scenes in Fighter and that is all they need. They make an instant impression."