The Odyssey London Premiere Has a Secret Twist Ahead of Star-Studded Event

Excitement is growing for The Odyssey as the film moves closer to its release. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the mythological action epic has already become one of the most awaited movies of the year, thanks to its star studded cast and the filmmaker's reputation for delivering big hits.

As part of the film's global promotional tour, Nolan and several cast members will be travelling to London for the UK premiere on July 6.

Reports suggest that Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron are all expected to attend the special event. But one unusual detail has caught people's attention.

According to reports, invitations for the premiere have already been sent out, yet guests have not been told where the event will actually take place.

A source told Page Six, “An invitation says the dress code for the gala event is smart and the exact venue remains secret from guests until closer to the screening. The film opens July 17 domestically for mere mortals. London will be the place to be when the film premieres, as the Wimbledon Championships also run from June 29 through July 12, while concerts and fashion events are also going off and hotel rates are sky high.”

The Odyssey's cast Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron, will also attend Wimbledon. They might appear at the doubles match featuring Serena and Venus Williams, who are set to compete as a wild card team.

According to a source familiar with the plans, London will be an important stop for many people travelling to the Mediterranean during that period.

As The Odyssey premieres and Wimbledon taking place around the same time, the city is expected to attract a large number of visitors, celebrities and guests before they continue to other destinations.

The Odyssey is scheduled to release worldwide on July 17.