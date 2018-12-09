Rachel Brosnahan On #MeToo Movement: 'Still Waiting To See The Positive Effect It Will Have On The Industry'

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. (Image credit: Nicole Rivelli, Amazon)

Highlights "There is a lot of change still to come," said Rachel Brosnahan She currently features in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel The second season of the show went live on December 5

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan appreciates the conversations started by #MeToo movement, but says there is still a long way to go.

"There is a lot of change still to come," Rachel Brosnahan told IANS, when asked about how the world has changed after the whole #MeToo movement.

"I think we are still waiting to see, hopefully, the positive effect that it will have on the industry, in the country and on the world. But it is too soon. People are taking the steps in the right direction," she added.

Set in 1950s Manhattan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, available on Amazon Prime Video, tells story of a woman named Miriam Midge Maisel, who is trying to find her own voice with stand up after her husband leaves her. With music and lighter tones, the show puts spotlight on the gender issues, and the disparity. The second season of the show went live on December 5.

Rachel Brosnahan says the "the conversations that are happening on the show feel relevant" because of the #MeToo movement.

"This is just a show about a woman walking through the world in 1950s and these things are the things she faced. She starts to view them as something not acceptable to her anymore. But something which was absorbed into who she was."

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.