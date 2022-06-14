The Marilyn Monroe Dress Kim Kardashian Wore Appears To Be Damaged And Twitter Is Angry

Kim Kardashian wore this to the Met Gala. (courtesy: kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian's infamous Met Gala outfit for this year has once again put the TV star on the list of trends and not quite for the right reasons. The outfit that Kim Kardashian wore to the grand Met Gala was no ordinary piece of clothing, it was Marilyn Monroe's vintage outfit designed by Jean-Louis. At US President John F Kennedy's 45th birthday in 1962, actress Marilyn Monroe wore a sheer dress, which became the talk of the town instantly. Her "Happy Birthday, Mr President" performance at the event became iconic and so did her outfit. So why is it trending again, you ask? Well, several pictures of the damaged outfit is doing the rounds on the Internet and Twitter is not impressed with the condition of the outfit at all, given it's historical significance.

A Twitter user shared pictures of the allegedly damaged outfit and wrote: "These photos of the damage done to Marilyn Monroe's dress before and after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala... I need to go lay down."

These photos of the damage done to Marilyn Monroe's dress before and after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala... I need to go lay down pic.twitter.com/63QwC8l10J — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) June 13, 2022

Another tweet read: "Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it."

Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.



The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. pic.twitter.com/cFu1lUBmzS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2022

Another furious Twitter user wrote: "Why am I not surprised? I cannot imagine what the people at Ripleys were thinking about when they let Kim Kardashian squeeze herself into this dress. What a disaster."

Why am I not surprised?



I cannot imagine what the people at @Ripleys were thinking about when they let #KimKardashian squeeze herself into this dress.



What a disaster. https://t.co/4CjQr2aACJ — Sara (@brightislandusa) June 14, 2022

Sharing a video of Kim trying to get into the dress, a Twitter user wrote: "Evidently Kim Kardashian ruined Marilyn Monroe dress during Met Gala 2022."

"IDK if it's just me but the dress being damaged is not Kim's fault. whoever let her wear that dress is at fault," read another tweet.

idk if it's just me but the dress being damaged is not Kim's fault. whoever let her wear that dress is at fault #KimKardashian — thaki (@littysydd) June 14, 2022

Similar thoughts echoed in this tweet.

Kim Kardashian shouldn't have worn it in the first place. These influencers and their ego's need to get checked! #KimKardashian#MarilynMonroehttps://t.co/YV8PWCRewO — Psaratt (@Sunshineonetwo) June 13, 2022

The outfit previously sparked debate on the Internet after Kim Kardashian revealed that she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into the dress. Kim Kardashian's drastic transformation was flagged by the Internet as pro-diet culture and started debate over the notions of body image as promoted by celebs.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had her hair coiffed in a shade of platinum blonde when she walked the Met Gala red carpet this year with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

