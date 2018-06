The Man Schooled By Anushka Sharma For Littering Apparently Appeared In A Shah Rukh Khan Film As A Boy

Arhhan Singh shared this picture with Shah Rukh Khan (Image courtesy: arhhansingh)

Highlights It is a still from SRK's film English Babu Desi Mem Arhhan was also a part of Dekh Bhai Dekh He had reportedly worked with Madhuri Dixit in Raja

Over the weekend, star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trended big time after the cricketer shared a video of the actress scolding a man for throwing garbage on the road. The video received mixed reactions and a day later, the man, identified as Arhhan Singh, posted a lengthy note on his unverified Instagram account and slammed Anushka and Virat. Meanwhile, besides this, Arhhan is trending for another reason. Apparently, he was a child artiste and has worked in a couple of films. Folks have chanced upon a picture of Arhhan with SRK, shared several months ago. It is a still from the film(1996), also starring Sonali Bendre."Throwback to my childhood. What a lovely experience making this film was and working with and learning first hand from the amazing Shah Rukh Khan," he had captioned the post.Take a look.Also, Arhhan played the role of Vishal, Shekhar Suman and Bhavana Balsavar's son, in the 90s popular TV show. Arhhan had reportedly worked with Madhuri Dixit inand recently starred in Shahid Kapoor's, in which he played one of the students.His Instagram profile also has pictures of him with Sonu Nigam, Mandira Bedi, Sajid Nadiadwala and other stars.Coming back to Anushka and Virat, the cricketer had posted this. Here's what Arhhan later shared.Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married last December in Tuscany. After the wedding, the couple settled in Mumbai. Anushka recently returned from the US, where she was filming Zero with Shah Rukh Khan