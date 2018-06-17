Schooled By Anushka Sharma For Littering, His Barb About "Hygiene" The man, who goes by the handle of Arhhansingh on Instagram, took a screenshot from the video and ranted against the power couple

The man in the luxury car ranted against Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for the video. New Delhi: When cricketer Virat Kohli shared a video of wife, actor Anushka Sharma, schooling a man for littering on road, he wasn't expecting his fans to school her back for her "appalling" tone. The celebrity couple was also lambasted for shaming the man and putting out a video on social media without blurring his face. She was called "rude", "impolite", "bossy", "arrogant", "indecent" and "Sharamkar", a spin on her last name.



"Why are you throwing garbage on the road? Don't throw garbage on the road. Please be careful. You can't just throw plastic around like that on the streets. Use a dustbin," she scolded him.



However, the "litterer" sitting in the back seat of his "luxury car" didn't take it lying down. The man, who goes by the handle of Arhhansingh on Instagram, took a screenshot from the video and ranted against the power pair.



In his post that started with a disclaimer that he has no desire to gain any publicity from him, he wrote, "So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving ! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful @anushkasharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! While I'm apologetic for my carelessness, Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn't have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them !"



Calling Virat Kohli a "trashy mind", Mr Singh went on to say, "The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my 'luxury car' was way less than the garbage that came out from your mouth, from your 'luxury car's window, or the trashy mind of Virat Kohli to shoot and post this online... for whatever gains. Now that's some serious trash."



Mr Singh's sister, agreeing with him on the actor's lack of politeness, asked, "You call a small piece of plastic that flew out can be called garbage and the way you spoke to my brother isn't garbage? What fives you guys to talk down to people like this?! What kind of people are you? Shocked!!! Your fame doesn't give you the right to do this."



In Mr Singh's support, an Instagram user said that he wasn't silent because it was Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, but because he was shocked at the "aggressive crudity of a celeb".



Another user advised that it was high time the couple used public transport or cycled to work because if litter pollutes the environment then "your huge cars do too". The couple was also told to switch off their air conditioners to save the planet.



The NH-10 actor became the face of a campaign to clean the country as part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Clean India Mission, which kickstarted in 2014.





