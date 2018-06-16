They Littered On Road. Anushka Sharma Saw. Virat Kohli Shared Video

In video tweeted by Virat Kohli, Anushka is seen asking a man in a car next to her's, "Why are you throwing garbage on the road?" After the sudden encounter, the man was taken aback.
CommentsAnushka can be heard further saying, "Please be careful, you can't just throw plastic around on the streets." Along with the video Virat Kohli, her husband and India's cricket captain, wrote, "Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness."
Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018
The video went viral within a few minutes and celebrities like Karan Johar retweeting it said, "This is the order of the day!! Well done @AnushkaSharma !!"
However, there sharp reactions to the video with many poking fun at Virat. On This, he wrote: "Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame."