The Lumineers To Perform In Delhi-NCR In February 2026

American folk-rock band The Lumineers is set to perform in India as part of their "The Automatic World Tour", the organisers said on Monday.

The Grammy-nominated group, known for hits such as Ho Hey, Cleopatra, Stubborn Love and Ophelia, will perform at the Huda Ground in Delhi-NCR on February 1, 2026.

The concert, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, will be the band's only stop in the subcontinent and is part of their world tour in support of their fifth studio album Automatic.

The Lumineers, led by founding members Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, has performed at major venues including Madison Square Garden in New York, London's O2 Arena, Glastonbury and Coachella.

"At BookMyShow Live, our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment to Indian audiences and firmly place India on the global live entertainment map," Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said in a statement.

"The Lumineers are one of the most beloved indie-folk bands in the world, with a timeless sound that resonates across audiences. Bringing them back to India is truly exciting for us. Their music speaks to audiences across cultures and continents and we're excited to bring Indian fans the rare and unforgettable opportunity to witness them live once more on home ground," he added.

The Lumineers previously performed in India at the Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Pune in November 2022.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at noon on August 13, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow.