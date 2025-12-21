<i>Welcome</i> Turns 18: Director Anees Bazmee Says, "The Love Hasn't Aged A Bit"

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee penned a note on his social media on Sunday as he celebrated 18 years of Welcome, the film that became "a mood, a reference, and a comfort watch" over the years.

Released in 2007, "Welcome" was directed by Bazmee and featured Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal and Sanjay Mishra. It emerged as a super hit and went on to earn over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

The sequel to the film, released in 2015, and was also directed by Bazmee.

Bazmee posted a video montage of the film scenes on his Instagram handle. "18 years of 'Welcome'… and the love hasn't aged a bit. From Majnu-Uday's madness to Ghungroo's priceless reactions, from Rajiv's innocence to RDX's swag- every character stayed, lived, and became family," he wrote in the caption.

"'Welcome' became a mood, a reference, a comfort watch. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and for welcoming 'Welcome' into your lives again and again," he added.

The third installment of the film is directed by Ahmed Khan and has been titled Welcome to the Jungle. The film will feature an ensemble cast, including Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Kapoor and Suniel Shetty, alongside others.

